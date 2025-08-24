Subscribe

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie collection jumps during weekend; mints THIS amount

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie has earned 214 crore in ten days. Critics highlighted the film's weak writing and rated it 1.5 stars, calling it the weakest in the YRF Spy Universe.

Published24 Aug 2025, 07:34 AM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie was released on August 14.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie was released on August 14.(Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Another storyline to the YRF Spy Universe series, War 2, the action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, performed well after its first few days of release. War 2 earned nearly 214 crore till Day 10.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

War 2 earned 6.2 crore at the box office in India on Saturday, August 23, according to data compiled by industry tracker Sacnilk. Out of the 6.2 crore, the film earned 5/35 crore from the Hindi language, while the rest was made from Tamil and Telugu. 

The Hrithik Roshan starrer film opened to 52 crore. On Friday, Day 9, the movie 4 crore minted 5.59 crore. The total collection of War 2 now stands at 214.45 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

About War 2

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of 300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The film's narrative revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to chase him down.

 

War 2 Review

Rating 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”

 

Meanwhile, film business analyst Sumit Kadel described it as a “catastrophic opening,” given the scale, star cast, and franchise value. With two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Kadel highlighted, “The major highlight of the film is the Jaanabe Ali song and dance performed by both leads.”

