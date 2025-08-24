War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film shows slight weekend boost, crosses ₹218 cr in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: After a sluggish start and a mixed run at the box office, War 2 has managed to register some growth in its second weekend. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer recorded a 55% jump in domestic collections on its second Saturday, offering some relief to the makers. The film has now crossed the ₹218-crore mark in India.

Advertisement

War 2 box office collection day 11 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned nearly ₹4 crore (net) across all languages on its eleventh day.

On Sunday, the film reported an overall occupancy of 16.89% in Hindi, 31.81% in Tamil, and 18.71% in Telugu.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer film opened to ₹52 crore. On Saturday, Day 10, the film earned ₹6.2 crore at the box office in India. Out of the ₹6.2 crore, the film earned ₹5.35 crore from the Hindi language, while the rest was made from Tamil and Telugu.

The film had slowed down considerably after witnessing a sharp 70% drop on its first Monday, sparking concerns that it might become the first YRF Spy Universe title to not break even. However, War 2 has now managed to surpass the ₹321-crore gross of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, which had retroactively kickstarted the franchise. This means the Hrithik-Jr NTR film is no longer the lowest-grossing entry in the Spyverse. That said, in terms of footfalls, it still trails behind all other titles, including Tiger 3.

Advertisement

About War 2 War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of ₹300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.