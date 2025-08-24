War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film shows slight weekend boost, crosses ₹218 cr in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: After a sluggish start and a mixed run at the box office, War 2 has managed to register some growth in its second weekend. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer recorded a 55% jump in domestic collections on its second Saturday, offering some relief to the makers. The film has now crossed the ₹218-crore mark in India.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned nearly ₹4 crore (net) across all languages on its eleventh day.
On Sunday, the film reported an overall occupancy of 16.89% in Hindi, 31.81% in Tamil, and 18.71% in Telugu.
The Hrithik Roshan starrer film opened to ₹52 crore. On Saturday, Day 10, the film earned ₹6.2 crore at the box office in India. Out of the ₹6.2 crore, the film earned ₹5.35 crore from the Hindi language, while the rest was made from Tamil and Telugu.
The film had slowed down considerably after witnessing a sharp 70% drop on its first Monday, sparking concerns that it might become the first YRF Spy Universe title to not break even. However, War 2 has now managed to surpass the ₹321-crore gross of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, which had retroactively kickstarted the franchise. This means the Hrithik-Jr NTR film is no longer the lowest-grossing entry in the Spyverse. That said, in terms of footfalls, it still trails behind all other titles, including Tiger 3.
War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of ₹300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
The film's narrative revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to chase him down.