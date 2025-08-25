War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie eyes ₹350 crore mark; exact figures here

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is set to cross 350 crore mark worldwide in the coming days. Check exact figures here.

Fareha Naaz
Published25 Aug 2025, 07:16 AM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is set to cross <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350 crore mark worldwide.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is set to cross ₹350 crore mark worldwide.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The spy action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR witnessed 5.60 percent uptick in earnings on second Sunday, although the domestic revenue failed to hit two-digit numbers since last Monday. Clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the most-awaited Bollywood film of the year hit the silver screen on the occasion of Independence Day, August 14.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

Ayan Mukerji directorial film raked an estimated 221.1 crore net in India during its 11-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 11, the big budget movie produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Film did a business of 6.6 crore net. A day before, it recorded 56.25 percent growth in earnings, which brings second weekend collection total to 12.85 crore net.

Although the movie features two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Jr NTR's popularity among Telugu audience failed to attract audience as Hindi screenings are dominating its revenue flow.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, War 2 minted 329.15 crore gross in 10 days by amassing 73 crore from the overseas market.

War 2 OTT release date

Cinephiles must note that War 2 will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Its official digital partner confirmed during its premiere. However, the filmmakers have not dropped any update on its OTT release date but Bollywood films typically start streaming on digital platforms six to eight weeks post-release.

If Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's high octane drama follows the same timeline, it is expected to stream any day between September 25 and October 9.

War 2 Cast

In addition to lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

More about War 2

The sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, War 2 revolves around former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram Chelapathi. The later is tasked with finding the rogue ex-security agent.

