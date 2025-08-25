War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie eyes ₹350 crore mark; exact figures here

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The spy action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR witnessed 5.60 percent uptick in earnings on second Sunday, although the domestic revenue failed to hit two-digit numbers since last Monday. Clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie, the most-awaited Bollywood film of the year hit the silver screen on the occasion of Independence Day, August 14.

Advertisement

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Ayan Mukerji directorial film raked an estimated ₹221.1 crore net in India during its 11-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 11, the big budget movie produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Film did a business of ₹6.6 crore net. A day before, it recorded 56.25 percent growth in earnings, which brings second weekend collection total to ₹12.85 crore net.

Although the movie features two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Jr NTR's popularity among Telugu audience failed to attract audience as Hindi screenings are dominating its revenue flow.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, War 2 minted ₹329.15 crore gross in 10 days by amassing ₹73 crore from the overseas market.

Advertisement

Watch War 2 trailer here:

War 2 OTT release date Cinephiles must note that War 2 will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Its official digital partner confirmed during its premiere. However, the filmmakers have not dropped any update on its OTT release date but Bollywood films typically start streaming on digital platforms six to eight weeks post-release.

Advertisement

If Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's high octane drama follows the same timeline, it is expected to stream any day between September 25 and October 9.

War 2 Cast In addition to lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

More about War 2 War 2 is