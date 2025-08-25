Subscribe

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie hovers around ₹300 Cr mark, mints THIS amount

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: The War 2 movie has been in the theatres for over a week. Here's how much it minted on Monday

Updated25 Aug 2025, 07:02 PM IST
War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie hovers around ₹300 Cr mark, mints THIS amount(YRF)

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: The spy action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, made a decent opening. In the days that followed, the movie however, slowed down, causing its total collection to hover around the 300 crore mark.

On Monday, War 2 movie minted 223.01 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12

On its Day 12 since the movie's release, War 2 minted a total of 1.01 crore – a figure strikingly low as compared to the movie's earning on the previous days.

The earnings, however are as per early estimates, with the final figures yet to trickle in, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Here's a glimpse of the earnings:

Day 9 [2nd Friday] - 4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]- 6.5 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - 7.25 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] - 1.01 Cr

War 2 occupancy

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller movie's glum earnings also reflected in the footfalls. Cinema halls streaming War 2 were filled up to 5.84 per cent in the morning, and 8.26 per cent in the afternoon.

War 2 OTT release date

War 2 is scheduled to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Its official digital partner confirmed during its premiere. However, the filmmakers have not dropped any update on its OTT release date but Bollywood films typically start streaming on digital platforms six to eight weeks post-release.

If Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's high octane drama follows the same timeline, it is expected to stream any day between September 25 and October 9.

War 2 movie

"War 2" is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which is a series of spy action films. It includes other films such as "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), "War", "Pathaan" (2023), and "Tiger 3" (2023).

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir battles elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. The film also marks the Bollywood debut for NTR.

 
