War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's film sees another Monday slump, almost 65% decline in ticket sales

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 is not far behind its main opponent Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. Just like Coolie, War 2, too, recorded a sharp decline in its earnings on its second Monday. However, the YRF film is still behind the earnings of Rajinikanth's film.
According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected ₹2.25 crore net so far. It reflects a 68.97% drop in its earnings from Sunday, when the film minted ₹7.25 crore [Hi: 6.25 Cr; Ta: 0.1; Te: 0.9].
The total business made by War 2 in India is ₹224.25 crore net so far.
The film was released on the same day as Coolie, which has now raked in ₹260.35 crore net in India.
War 2 recently wrapped up its second weekend at the box office.
On its second Monday, August 25, 2025, War 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 8.01% among the Hindi audience, its 12th day in theatres. The film witnessed 5.84% occupancy in the morning shows, which picked up slightly to 8.26% in the afternoon. Evening shows held steady at 8.70%, while night shows saw a modest rise to 9.24%.
War 2 registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 15.17% on its 12th day in cinema halls across India. On day 12, the film's Telugu version opened with 13.62% occupancy in the morning shows, which improved to 14.76% in the afternoon. Evening shows saw a further rise to 15.61%, with night shows topping the day at 16.68%.
Meanwhile, the second week earnings of War 2 are:
Day 9 [2nd Friday]- ₹ 4 crore [Hi: 3.35 Cr ; Ta: 0.05; Te: 0.6]
Day 10 [2nd Saturday]- ₹ 6.5 crore [Hi: 5.65 Cr ; Ta: 0.1; Te: 0.75]
Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - ₹ 7.25 crore [Hi: 6.25 Cr ; Ta: 0.1; Te: 0.9]
Day 12 [2nd Monday] - ₹ 2.25 crore [early estimates]
War 2 is scheduled to mark its OTT debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. However, its release date is not out yet. Typically, Bollywood films follow a window of six to eight weeks post-release in theatres.
The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.
