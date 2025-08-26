War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's film sees another Monday slump, almost 65% decline in ticket sales

Subscribe

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 was released on 14 August. It is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Sneha Biswas
Updated26 Aug 2025, 07:28 AM IST
A scene from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
A scene from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.(YRF)

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 is not far behind its main opponent Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. Just like Coolie, War 2, too, recorded a sharp decline in its earnings on its second Monday. However, the YRF film is still behind the earnings of Rajinikanth's film.

War 2 Box Office collection Day 12

According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected 2.25 crore net so far. It reflects a 68.97% drop in its earnings from Sunday, when the film minted 7.25 crore [Hi: 6.25 Cr; Ta: 0.1; Te: 0.9].

The total business made by War 2 in India is 224.25 crore net so far.

The film was released on the same day as Coolie, which has now raked in 260.35 crore net in India.

War 2 recently wrapped up its second weekend at the box office.

War 2 occupancy

On its second Monday, August 25, 2025, War 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 8.01% among the Hindi audience, its 12th day in theatres. The film witnessed 5.84% occupancy in the morning shows, which picked up slightly to 8.26% in the afternoon. Evening shows held steady at 8.70%, while night shows saw a modest rise to 9.24%.

War 2 registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 15.17% on its 12th day in cinema halls across India. On day 12, the film's Telugu version opened with 13.62% occupancy in the morning shows, which improved to 14.76% in the afternoon. Evening shows saw a further rise to 15.61%, with night shows topping the day at 16.68%.

Meanwhile, the second week earnings of War 2 are:

Day 9 [2nd Friday]- 4 crore [Hi: 3.35 Cr ; Ta: 0.05; Te: 0.6]

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]- 6.5 crore [Hi: 5.65 Cr ; Ta: 0.1; Te: 0.75]

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - 7.25 crore [Hi: 6.25 Cr ; Ta: 0.1; Te: 0.9]

Day 12 [2nd Monday] - 2.25 crore [early estimates]

War 2 is scheduled to mark its OTT debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. However, its release date is not out yet. Typically, Bollywood films follow a window of six to eight weeks post-release in theatres.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

 
