War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film sees slight growth, close to hitting ₹350 cr worldwide

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 is close to the ₹350 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is a part of the YRF spy universe. The film officially marked the RRR star's Bollywood debut, but underperformed at the box office.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 minted ₹2.75 crore net in India on day 13. Considering the film's business of ₹2.15 crore [Hi: 1.75 Cr; Ta: 0.05; Te: 0.35] on its previous day, War 2 has witnessed a negligible growth.

This brings the total earnings of War 2 to ₹227.25 crore.

On Tuesday, War 2 witnessed almost 14.76% occupancy across theatres among the Hindi audience on its 13th day. The film saw 7.73% occupancy in morning shows, 13.09% in afternoon shows, 13.93% in evening shows, and 24.27% in night shows. Among cities, Delhi NCR led with the highest number of screenings, 692 shows with 17.50% occupancy, followed by Mumbai, which had 397 shows with 14% occupancy.

On the other hand, the Telugu version of War 2 recorded an overall 14.44% occupancy in theatres on its 13th day. The film managed 13.00% in morning shows, 13.84% in afternoon shows, 13.97% in evening shows, and 16.95% in night shows. Among the key regions, Hyderabad topped with the highest number of screenings for the film. With 147 shows, the city registered about 19.25% occupancy.

War 2 War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film, produced by Yash Raj Films. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of ₹300-400 crore.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, the films also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The film revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to neutralise him.

War 2 box office collection worldwide In its 12-day run, War 2 has performed strongly at the box office. It has recorded an impressive ₹224.50 crore net collection in India. Overseas, it has amassed a worldwide total of ₹343.75 crore, which includes ₹75.50 crore from overseas markets on day 12.