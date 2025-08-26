War 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie slumps further, fails to cross ₹300 Cr mark on Tuesday

War 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller War 2 has now slowed down after over a week of the movie's release in the big screens. The movie that raked in ₹52 crore on its opening day, has failed to cross the ₹300 crore mark within over seven days of its release.

On Tuesday, August 26, the movie's India net collection totalled to ₹225.8 Crore, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

War 2 Box Office collection Day 13 Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's movie earned ₹1.3 crore on Tuesday – a figure staggeringly low as compared to the movie's earnings on the previous days.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 9 [2nd Friday] - ₹4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] - ₹6.85 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - ₹7.25 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] - ₹2.15 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] - ₹1.3 Cr

War 2 movie's Box Office collection on Day 13, however, is as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The final figures for the day are yet to trickle in.

War 2 occupancy The declining trend of earnings of War 2's Box Office collection also reflected in the footfalls. Theatres screening the movie reported a 7.73% occupancy for the morning shows, while afternoon shows recorded a 13.09% occupancy.

When will War 2 hit OTT platforms? War 2 will stream on Netflix, its official digital partner, as revealed in theatres during its premiere.

Although the makers of the movie haven’t confirmed a date for its OTT release, Bollywood films usually hit streaming platforms six to eight weeks post-release.

Going by the same window, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller is likely to release any day between September 25 and October 9.