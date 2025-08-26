War 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie slumps further, fails to cross ₹300 Cr mark on Tuesday

War 2 Box Office collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller War 2 has now slowed down after over a week of the movie's release in the big screens. The movie that raked in ₹52 crore on its opening day, has failed to cross the ₹300 crore mark within over seven days of its release.

On Tuesday, August 26, the movie's India net collection totalled to ₹225.8 Crore, as per data by industry tracker Sacnilk.

War 2 Box Office collection Day 13 Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's movie earned ₹1.3 crore on Tuesday – a figure staggeringly low as compared to the movie's earnings on the previous days.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 9 [2nd Friday] - ₹4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] - ₹6.85 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - ₹7.25 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] - ₹2.15 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] - ₹1.3 Cr

War 2 movie's Box Office collection on Day 13, however, is as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The final figures for the day are yet to trickle in.

War 2 occupancy The declining trend of earnings of War 2's Box Office collection also reflected in the footfalls. Theatres screening the movie reported a 7.73% occupancy for the morning shows, while afternoon shows recorded a 13.09% occupancy.

When will War 2 hit OTT platforms? War 2 will stream on Netflix, its official digital partner, as revealed in theatres during its premiere.

Although the makers of the movie haven’t confirmed a date for its OTT release, Bollywood films usually hit streaming platforms six to eight weeks post-release.

Going by the same window, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller is likely to release any day between September 25 and October 9.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the War 2 script is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Chopra. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Roshan.