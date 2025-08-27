War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie eyes ₹300 crore milestone by Thursday

War 2 Box Office collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller War 2 is very close to hitting the ₹300 crore milestone today, Thursday, after witnessing a slowdown for over a week now.

The movie, which raked in ₹52 crore on its opening day, took two weeks to reach the ₹300 crore mark. It is in a fierce competition with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which was also released on the same day, August 14, and enjoyed a long 4-day weekend.

War 2 Box Office collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned ₹1.85 crore on Wednesday until 8:00 PM. The movie earned ₹2.75 crore on Monday and Tuesday and will likely earn a similar amount on Day 14.

With this, War 2's 14-day total stands at ₹229.1 crore. It will finally reach the ₹300 crore milestone by tonight.

Interestingly, War 2 is racing ahead of Coolie, whose 14-day total stands at ₹267.08 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

War 2 Box Office collection: Occupancy War 2 had an overall 10.64% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 6.63%

Afternoon Shows: 11.85%

Evening Shows: 13.44%

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection On Day 13, War 2 earned a gross of ₹347.5 crore globally. Of this, the movie minted ₹76 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹271.5 crore.

The movie is expected to soon hit the ₹400 crore milestone worldwide, despite its dwindling ticket sales numbers overseas.

War 2 Day 14 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Thursday.

War 2: OTT release date War 2 will stream on Netflix, its official digital partner, as revealed in theatres during its premiere.

Although the movie's makers haven’t confirmed a date for its OTT release, Bollywood films usually hit streaming platforms six to eight weeks after release.

Going by the same window, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller is likely to release any day between September 25 and October 9.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Roshan. Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala wrote the script from an original story by Chopra.