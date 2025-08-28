War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer faces sharp decline, earns ₹230 crore in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-talked-about spy actioner War 2 witnessed a steep drop in numbers on its fifteenth day.

The film, which had an explosive start with ₹52 crore on day one, has now collected ₹230.69 crore in India. Released on August 14 alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, both films enjoyed an extended 4-day Independence Day weekend, locking horns at the box office.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 managed to earn ₹94 lakh till 8 PM on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the film minted ₹2.15 crore on Monday, ₹2.75 crore on Tuesday, and ₹2.5 crore on Wednesday.

With these figures, the film’s 15-day total now stands at ₹230.69 crore. Final earnings are expected to be updated once the night show collections are added.

War 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy War 2 recorded an overall 6.30% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 28.

Morning Shows: 5.03%

Afternoon Shows: 6.87%

Evening Shows: 7.01% In Telugu, the film registered an overall occupancy of 12.69%.

Morning Shows: 12.71%

Afternoon Shows: 13.89%

Evening Shows: 11.46% War 2: OTT Release Date War 2 will stream on Netflix, which has acquired its digital rights. The announcement was made during the film’s theatrical premiere.

Although the makers are yet to confirm an exact release date, Bollywood films typically arrive on OTT platforms within six to eight weeks of their theatrical run. Going by this timeline, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller is expected to release between September 25 and October 9.