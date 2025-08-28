Subscribe

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer faces sharp decline, earns ₹230 crore in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: The film, which had an explosive start with 52 crore on day one, has now collected 230.69 crore in India.

Anjali Thakur
Published28 Aug 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Advertisement
War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 released on 14 August.
War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 released on 14 August.(YRF)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-talked-about spy actioner War 2 witnessed a steep drop in numbers on its fifteenth day.

Advertisement

The film, which had an explosive start with 52 crore on day one, has now collected 230.69 crore in India. Released on August 14 alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, both films enjoyed an extended 4-day Independence Day weekend, locking horns at the box office.

Also Read | War 2 BO Day 14: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie eyes ₹300 crore milestone

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 managed to earn 94 lakh till 8 PM on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the film minted 2.15 crore on Monday, 2.75 crore on Tuesday, and 2.5 crore on Wednesday.

Also Read | War 2 Box Office Day 13: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film close to ₹350 cr mark

With these figures, the film’s 15-day total now stands at 230.69 crore. Final earnings are expected to be updated once the night show collections are added.

Advertisement

War 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy

War 2 recorded an overall 6.30% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 28.

  • Morning Shows: 5.03%
  • Afternoon Shows: 6.87%
  • Evening Shows: 7.01%

In Telugu, the film registered an overall occupancy of 12.69%.

  • Morning Shows: 12.71%
  • Afternoon Shows: 13.89%
  • Evening Shows: 11.46%

War 2: OTT Release Date

War 2 will stream on Netflix, which has acquired its digital rights. The announcement was made during the film’s theatrical premiere.

Also Read | War 2 Box Office Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's film sees another Monday slump

Although the makers are yet to confirm an exact release date, Bollywood films typically arrive on OTT platforms within six to eight weeks of their theatrical run. Going by this timeline, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller is expected to release between September 25 and October 9.

Advertisement

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The script has been penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, based on an original story by Chopra.

 
Bollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentWar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer faces sharp decline, earns ₹230 crore in India
Read Next Story