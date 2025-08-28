War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer faces sharp decline, earns ₹230 crore in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-talked-about spy actioner War 2 witnessed a steep drop in numbers on its fifteenth day.
The film, which had an explosive start with ₹52 crore on day one, has now collected ₹230.69 crore in India. Released on August 14 alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, both films enjoyed an extended 4-day Independence Day weekend, locking horns at the box office.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 managed to earn ₹94 lakh till 8 PM on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the film minted ₹2.15 crore on Monday, ₹2.75 crore on Tuesday, and ₹2.5 crore on Wednesday.
With these figures, the film’s 15-day total now stands at ₹230.69 crore. Final earnings are expected to be updated once the night show collections are added.
War 2 recorded an overall 6.30% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 28.
In Telugu, the film registered an overall occupancy of 12.69%.
War 2 will stream on Netflix, which has acquired its digital rights. The announcement was made during the film’s theatrical premiere.
Although the makers are yet to confirm an exact release date, Bollywood films typically arrive on OTT platforms within six to eight weeks of their theatrical run. Going by this timeline, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy thriller is expected to release between September 25 and October 9.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The script has been penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, based on an original story by Chopra.