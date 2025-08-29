War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie loses steam, ends week 2 with 45% drop

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ayan Mukerji directorial film, starring big faces from the entertainment industry seems to have slowed down at the box office. The spy action thriller witnessed 44.80 percent fall in earnings on third Thursday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer raked an estimated ₹1.38 crore net in India on Day 15, August 28, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The big budget movie, closed Week 2 with a massive 86.84 percent drop in earnings from the previous week. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Film, the high-octane drama collected ₹231.13 crore net during its 15-day run in theatres.

The drop in collection can be attributed to the falling footfalls as the movie recorded an overall 6.86 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

Although its August 14 release clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie, one of the most-awaited Bollywood film of the year minted ₹52 crore net on its opening day. A day later, it made strides further bolstering its collection as it netted ₹57.85 crore with 11.25 percent uptick in revenue.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection War 2 grossed ₹350.75 crore globally in 14 days, Sacnilk reported. Around ₹76.25 crore gross collection came from the overseas market while the remaining ₹274.50 crore gross is domestic collection.

War 2 OTT release date For those planning to watch War 2, the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, on OTT platforms must note that the movie will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. The digital release was confirmed by its official digital partner during its premiere.

Notably, there is no official confirmation about its release date yet but considering the typical timeline movies follow after theatrical debut, it is expected that War 2 my stream anywhere between six to eight weeks after release. This implies that one can possibly watch Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's high octane drama around September 25 and October 9.

War 2 Cast Besides lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

The story delves around former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram Chelapathi.

Watch War 2 trailer here: