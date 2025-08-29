War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film continues downward trend, earns ₹231 crore

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer raked an estimated 41 lakh net in India on Day 16.

Anjali Thakur
Published29 Aug 2025, 08:36 PM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry, is seeing a steady decline at the box office. The spy action thriller registered a 40 per cent dip in collections on its third Thursday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer earned around 41 lakh net in India on Day 16, August 29.

The final numbers will be updated once the data from the night shows is added.

The big-budget film ended Week 2 with an 86.84 per cent drop in collections compared to the previous week. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the action-packed drama has amassed 231.66 crore net in its 16-day theatrical run.

Despite clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie on August 14, War 2 opened to massive numbers. The film earned 52 crore net on Day 1, followed by 57.85 crore on Day 2, marking an 11.25 per cent jump.

War 2 Box Office Collection: Occupancy

War 2 recorded an overall 6.54% Hindi Occupancy on Friday:

  • Morning Shows: 4.08%
  • Afternoon Shows: 6.78%
  • Evening Shows: 8.77%

The Telugu version saw 9.83% Occupancy on Friday:

  • Morning Shows: 7.27%
  • Afternoon Shows: 11.55%
  • Evening Shows: 10.68%

War 2 OTT Release Date

For viewers waiting to stream War 2, the sixth instalment of YRF’s Spy Universe, the film will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. The platform has been confirmed as its official digital partner.

Although no official release date has been announced, going by the usual OTT window, the film is likely to drop between six to eight weeks after its theatrical release. This suggests that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s high-octane action drama could stream anytime between September 25 and October 9.

War 2 Cast

Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

The story follows former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, accused of betraying the nation, and his face-off with his one-time batchmate Vikram Chelapathi.

