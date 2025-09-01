Subscribe

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's movie mints ₹3.3 crore on 3rd weekend amid slowdown

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Sep 2025, 11:59 AM IST
War 2
War 2 (Screengrab from YouTube/YRF)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller War 2 has been witnessing a sluggish run ever since the four-day opening weekend was over.

However, the movie just successfully completed its third weekend on the big screen, amassing 3.3 crore.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned 1.50 crore on Sunday, Day 18. The movie earned crore on Saturday and 65,00,000 on Friday.

With this, War 2's earnings for its third weekend stood at 3.3 crore, while its 18-day total is 234.55 crore.

The movie is in fierce competition with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which was also released on August 14 and enjoyed a long four-day weekend.

War 2 Box Office collection: Occupancy

War 2 had an overall 19.08% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 6.95%

Afternoon Shows: 22.70%

Evening Shows: 28.67%

Night Shows: 17.99%

War 2 also witnessed a significant decline in screenings. Delhi has the most War 2 shows, 248, with an occupancy of 17.25% on Sunday. Chennai (51%), Bengaluru (25.50%), and Kolkata (24%) saw the highest occupancy for the day.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

On Day 18, War 2 earned a gross of 355.1 crore globally. Of this, the movie minted 76.75 crore overseas, while its India gross was 278.35 crore.

War 2: OTT release date

War 2 will stream on Netflix, its official digital partner, as revealed in theatres during its premiere.

Although the movie's makers haven’t confirmed a date for its OTT release, Bollywood films usually hit streaming platforms six to eight weeks after release. Going by the same window, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller is likely to release any day between September 25 and October 9.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Roshan. Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala wrote the script from an original story by Chopra.

 
 
