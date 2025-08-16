War 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: Hrithik Roshan movie in a head-to-head battle with Coolie, sees 8% growth on I-Day

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is performing well at the box office. The sequel to 2019 movie recorded 8% growth on Independence Day holiday.

Fareha Naaz
Updated16 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Roshan and Jr NTR starrer recorded 8% growth on Independence Day holiday.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Roshan and Jr NTR starrer recorded 8% growth on Independence Day holiday.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The highly anticipated sequel to 2019 War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is delivering strong performance at the box office. The most-awaited Bollywood film of the year outperformed Rajinikanth's Coolie on Independence Day holiday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie saw 8.37 percent growth in its domestic collection on Friday. Released on August 14 amid clash Rajinikanth's Coolie, the two movies are in head-to-head high stakes battle. Exact figures are given below:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE

Until 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 16, War 2 did a business of 54 lakh net in India, as per Sacnilk. This brings its three-day total to 108.89 crore net.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Although Telugu superstar Jr NTR's cult following failed to drive Friday's earnings as the movie saw a steep drop in collection from Telugu screenings, but Hindi shows outstripped the fall. Ayan Mukerji directorial movie minted 56.35 crore net in India on August 15, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Coolie did a business of 56.35 crore net at the domestic box office.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch online

The action-packed espionage thriller, made on a budget of 300-400 crore, raked in 108.46 crore net in two days. All eyes are now on War 2's first weekend collection, considering high-stakes budget and considerable star power.

Also Read | Rajinikanth movie ‘Coolie’ fails to outperform Hrithik Roshan's War 2 on Day 2

In the increasingly competitive box office landscape, trade analysts suggested that the movie must achieve a minimum of 650 crore to be labelled as a “hit” considering the scale, star cast and franchise value.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “War2 (Hindi) shows growth on Day 2, boosted by the Independence Day holiday. Friday (Early Estimates): 38-40 Cr nett. All Languages: 52-53 Cr nett (Telugu biz saw a steep drop).”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR movie ‘War 2’ overshadowed by Rajinikanth's Coolie

War 2 plot

the narrative revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to chase him down.

War 2 Cast

In addition to lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentWar 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: Hrithik Roshan movie in a head-to-head battle with Coolie, sees 8% growth on I-Day
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.