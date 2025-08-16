War 2 Box Office Day 3 LIVE: Hrithik Roshan movie in a head-to-head battle with Coolie, sees 8% growth on I-Day

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: The highly anticipated sequel to 2019 War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is delivering strong performance at the box office. The most-awaited Bollywood film of the year outperformed Rajinikanth's Coolie on Independence Day holiday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie saw 8.37 percent growth in its domestic collection on Friday. Released on August 14 amid clash Rajinikanth's Coolie, the two movies are in head-to-head high stakes battle. Exact figures are given below:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 LIVE Until 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 16, War 2 did a business of ₹54 lakh net in India, as per Sacnilk. This brings its three-day total to ₹108.89 crore net.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Although Telugu superstar Jr NTR's cult following failed to drive Friday's earnings as the movie saw a steep drop in collection from Telugu screenings, but Hindi shows outstripped the fall. Ayan Mukerji directorial movie minted ₹56.35 crore net in India on August 15, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Coolie did a business of ₹56.35 crore net at the domestic box office.

The action-packed espionage thriller, made on a budget of ₹300-400 crore, raked in ₹108.46 crore net in two days. All eyes are now on War 2's first weekend collection, considering high-stakes budget and considerable star power.

In the increasingly competitive box office landscape, trade analysts suggested that the movie must achieve a minimum of ₹650 crore to be labelled as a “hit” considering the scale, star cast and franchise value.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “War2 (Hindi) shows growth on Day 2, boosted by the Independence Day holiday. Friday (Early Estimates): ₹ 38-40 Cr nett. All Languages: ₹ 52-53 Cr nett (Telugu biz saw a steep drop).”

War 2 plot the narrative revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to chase him down.