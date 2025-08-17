War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie earnings dip 42% on Saturday, mints THIS amount

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe, earned 33.25 crore on Day 3, bringing its total to 142.6 crore. The film saw a 42% decline from Day 2's 57.35 crore, which followed a strong opening of 52 crore.

Updated17 Aug 2025, 06:24 AM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 released on 14 August.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: An addition to the YRF Spy Universe series, War 2, the action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, performed well after its first three days of release. The film earned 142.6 crore on Day 2.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned an estimated 33.25 crore at the box office in India on Saturday, August 16, marking a 42 per cent decline since Friday. The Hrithik Roshan starrer film opened to 52 crore. On Friday, Day 2, the film earned 57.35 crore. The total collection of War 2 now stands at 142.6 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

 

About War 2

Sequel to the 2019 film War, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of 300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

“Things get complicated when Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him," stated film database platform IMDb while describing the plot of the film.

 

War 2 review

While giving 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”

Notably, film business analyst Sumit Kadel described it as a “catastrophic opening,” given the scale, star cast, and franchise value. With two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Kadel highlighted, “The major highlight of the film is the Jaanabe Ali song and dance performed by both leads.”

Business NewsEntertainmentWar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie earnings dip 42% on Saturday, mints THIS amount
