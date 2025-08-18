War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film sees impressive weekend, to hit ₹175 crore mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy action-thriller is close to entering the ₹170 crore mark at the box office in India. The film saw a negligible decline in its earnings on Sunday. However, it maintained its overall momentum at the ticket window against its biggest competitor, Coolie.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 minted ₹31 crore on day 4, bringing its total business in India to ₹173.60 crore net.

On day 4, the film saw a decline in earnings as it earned ₹33.25 crore on its previous day.

War 2 released on 14 August in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

War 2 occupancy across India The film had 33.09% occupancy on Sunday among the Hindi audience. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 16.24%

Afternoon Shows: 39.46%

Evening Shows: 47.53%

Night Shows: 29.14%

War 2 registered 46.21% occupancy among the Tamil audience on Sunday. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 25.77%

Afternoon Shows: 60.15%

Evening Shows: 53.45%

Night Shows: 45.48%

War 2's Telugu version saw 32.45% on Sunday. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 19.90%

Afternoon Shows: 40.33%

Evening Shows: 42.11%

Night Shows: 27.46%

War 2 is clashing with Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie. However, War 2 has secured more screenings than Coolie's Hindi dubbed version.

War 2 recorded the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,357 shows, followed closely by Mumbai with 1,004 shows. Other regions in the Hindi belt with the highest number of War 2 screenings include Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, in that order.

War 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 3, War 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 159.25 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 320 crore, while the Overseas Collection was ₹ 131.50 crore on day 3. The India Gross Collection was ₹ 188.50 crore on the same day.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Chopra. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

War 2 also features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.