War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie crosses ₹150 crore mark, mints THIS amount on Sunday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Action-packed YRF Spy Universe series film, War 2, performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and crossed ₹150 crore mark on the fourth day.

War 2 box office collection Day 4: According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned an estimated ₹21.65 crore (India net) at the box office in India on Sunday.

The movie had a 27.85% Hindi occupancy on Sunday in 2D, 42.96% Tamil occupancy in Tamil (2D) and 30.12% Telugu occupancy (2D).

War 2 worldwide collection: Sacnilk reported that War 2 had collected an overall total of ₹215 crore worldwide by Saturday, including ₹142.6 crore net in India and ₹45 crore from overseas.

The earnings include 99.5 crore in Hindi, ₹90 lakhs in Tamil and ₹42.2 crore in Telegu.

On the day of release (Thursday), War 2 collected ₹52 crore (India net), which increased to ₹57.35 crore on Friday and ₹33.25 crore on Saturday.

About War 2: Sequel to the 2019 film War, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of ₹300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

“Things get complicated when Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him," stated film database platform IMDb while describing the plot of the film.

War 2 review: While giving 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.