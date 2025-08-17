Subscribe

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie crosses ₹150 crore mark, mints THIS amount on Sunday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: The movie had a 27.85% Hindi occupancy on Sunday in 2D, 42.96% Tamil occupancy in Tamil and 30.12% Telugu occupancy.

Livemint
Updated17 Aug 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Action-packed YRF Spy Universe series film, War 2's screenshot.
Action-packed YRF Spy Universe series film, War 2's screenshot.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Action-packed YRF Spy Universe series film, War 2, performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and crossed 150 crore mark on the fourth day.

Advertisement

War 2 box office collection Day 4:

According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned an estimated 21.65 crore (India net) at the box office in India on Sunday.

The movie had a 27.85% Hindi occupancy on Sunday in 2D, 42.96% Tamil occupancy in Tamil (2D) and 30.12% Telugu occupancy (2D).

Also Read | War 2 review: This Spyverse-Sholay khichdi is overcooked; except Hrithik and NTR

War 2 worldwide collection:

Sacnilk reported that War 2 had collected an overall total of 215 crore worldwide by Saturday, including 142.6 crore net in India and 45 crore from overseas.

The earnings include 99.5 crore in Hindi, 90 lakhs in Tamil and 42.2 crore in Telegu.

Advertisement

On the day of release (Thursday), War 2 collected 52 crore (India net), which increased to 57.35 crore on Friday and 33.25 crore on Saturday.

About War 2:

Sequel to the 2019 film War, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of 300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Also Read | Nani shares his excitement for War 2, Coolie box office clash, asks fans to 'celebrate both films'

“Things get complicated when Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him," stated film database platform IMDb while describing the plot of the film.

Advertisement

War 2 review:

While giving 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.

Also Read | War 2: Want to travel where Hrithik-Kiara romanced? Here’s how much it will cost

Notably, film business analyst Sumit Kadel described it as a “catastrophic opening,” given the scale, star cast, and franchise value. With two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Kadel highlighted, “The major highlight of the film is the Jaanabe Ali song and dance performed by both leads.”

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentWar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie crosses ₹150 crore mark, mints THIS amount on Sunday
Read Next Story