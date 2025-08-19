War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer sees sharp fall, crosses ₹180 crore

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 is heading close to the ₹200 crore mark at the box office in India. While the film has witnessed a decline in earnings on Monday, it has managed to cross the ₹180 crore mark.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 has minted ₹8.50 crore net on day 5 in India.

The total earnings of War 2 are 183.25 crore net in India as of now.

War 2 released on 14 August in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

War 2 shows across India The theatrical occupancy for War 2 saw a decline owing to the first working weekday. It had an overall 13.59% Hindi occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 8.33%

Afternoon Shows: 12.93%

Evening Shows: 15.12%

Night Shows: 17.97%

Delhi NCR held the highest screenings for War 2 (Hindi in all formats) with 1,244 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 856 shows and Ahmedabad with 606 shows. Surat and Pune also recorded a strong number of screenings for War 2 compared to other metro cities.

On the other hand, War 2 saw about 19.82% occupancy among the Tamil audience on Monday. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 17.70%

Afternoon Shows: 19.64%

Evening Shows: 17.79%

Night Shows: 24.16%

For the Tamil version of War 2, Chennai recorded the highest with 80 shows. All regions across the Tamil belt registered screenings in double digits only.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of War 2 registered about 18.99% occupancy on August 18. The occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 15.22%

Afternoon Shows: 19.73%

Evening Shows: 19.28%

Night Shows: 21.71%

The Telugu shows of War 2 recorded the highest in Hyderabad with 371 shows, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam with 125 shows. The rest of the Telugu belt recorded screenings in double digits.

War 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 4, War 2's India Net Collection was ₹ 174.75 crore while the Worldwide Collection was ₹ 268.25 crore. On the same day, the film's Overseas Collection was ₹ 60 crore. On day 4, War 2's India Gross Collection was ₹ 208.25 crore.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the ticket window.