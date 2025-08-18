War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s spy thriller inches closer to ₹180 crore in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: On its first Monday, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action-packed spy drama continued its strong run, with collections now nearing the ₹180 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film witnessed only a marginal dip in earnings compared to Sunday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected ₹4.38 crore on day 5, taking its total India net business to ₹179.13 crore.

The film registered an overall 10.63% Hindi occupancy on Monday, August 18, 2025.

War 2 hit theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

War 2 occupancy across India War 2 had an overall 10.63% Hindi Occupancy on Monday.

The spy thriller had an overall 18.67% Tamil Occupancy.

The film had an overall 17.48% Telugu Occupancy. About War 2 The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films with an estimated budget of ₹300–400 crore. Along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the cast includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

IMDb describes the story as: “Things get complicated when Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him.”

War 2 review: Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave War 2 1.5 stars, calling it “disappointing.” On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse… Has star power, scale, style, stunts – but lacks soul… Writing is the biggest culprit here… Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”