War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s spy thriller inches closer to ₹180 crore in India

On its first Monday, War 2 continued strong at the box office, nearing 180 crore with 4.38 crore collected on day 5. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated18 Aug 2025, 06:26 PM IST
'War 2' released on August 14.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: On its first Monday, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action-packed spy drama continued its strong run, with collections now nearing the 180 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film witnessed only a marginal dip in earnings compared to Sunday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected 4.38 crore on day 5, taking its total India net business to 179.13 crore.

The film registered an overall 10.63% Hindi occupancy on Monday, August 18, 2025.

War 2 hit theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

War 2 occupancy across India

  • War 2 had an overall 10.63% Hindi Occupancy on Monday.
  • The spy thriller had an overall 18.67% Tamil Occupancy.
  • The film had an overall 17.48% Telugu Occupancy.

About War 2

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films with an estimated budget of 300–400 crore. Along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the cast includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

IMDb describes the story as: “Things get complicated when Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him.”

War 2 review:

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave War 2 1.5 stars, calling it “disappointing.” On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse… Has star power, scale, style, stunts – but lacks soul… Writing is the biggest culprit here… Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”

Meanwhile, film business analyst Sumit Kadel termed the film’s start a “catastrophic opening” considering its budget, cast, and franchise appeal. He noted that despite bringing together two of the biggest stars from Bollywood and South cinema, the highlight remains the “Jaanabe Ali” song and dance sequence performed by both leads.

