War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer maintains grip, close to ₹200 crore mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's action-entertainer War 2 is now heading towards 200 crore mark in India amid a sharp fall in its earnings. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Sneha Biswas
Updated20 Aug 2025, 06:49 AM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's latest release War 2, has maintained its momentum at the box office despite a sharp fall in its earnings on Tuesday. The film minted single-digit earnings in India ever since it entered weekdays. War 2 was released on 14 August.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned 8.35 crore net [Hi: 7 Cr; Ta: 0.1; Te: 1.25] on day 6 in India. It is a negligible decline in its earnings as the film minted 8.75 crore on the previous day, Monday.

The total earnings of the War 2 are 192.85 crore so far.

War 2 was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

War 2 shows across India

The film saw 23.42% occupancy among the Hindi audience on Tuesday. 

The Delhi NCR region recorded the highest screenings for War 2 (Hindi in all formats) with 1,229 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 862 shows. Other cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Pune, recorded 300+ shows.

The occupancy for Hindi was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.71%

Afternoon Shows: 21.77%

Evening Shows: 27.25%

Night Shows: 32.96%

The Tamil version of War 2 had 17.80% occupancy on Tuesday. 

No region in the Tamil belt is screening War 2 in triple-digit shows. Chennai leads with the highest occupancy at 83 shows, while all other regions have fewer than 50 screenings.

The occupancy for Tamil was as follows:

Morning Shows: 16.44%

Afternoon Shows: 17.08%

Evening Shows: 16.49%

Night Shows: 21.17%

The Telugu version registered even less footfall in theatres with 16.17% occupancy on August 19, 2025.

The Telugu shows of War 2 had the highest shows and occupancy in Hyderabad. While Hyderabad leads with 360 shows, Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru are following closely with 117 and 96 shows, respectively.

The occupancy for Telugu was as follows:

Morning Shows: 14.15%

Afternoon Shows: 16.44%

Evening Shows: 17.57%

Night Shows: 16.50%

War 2

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

The film is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office.

The worldwide collection of War 2 is not out on the website yet.

Talking about War 2's Monday business, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who reviewed the film as ‘disappointing’, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#War2 crashes on the make-or-break Monday, continuing its weak trend after a below-par *extended* weekend. #War2 [Week 1] Thu 29 cr, Fri 46 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 28 cr, Mon 7.50 cr. Total: 137.50 cr.”

 

 

