War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer maintains grip, close to ₹200 crore mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's latest release War 2, has maintained its momentum at the box office despite a sharp fall in its earnings on Tuesday. The film minted single-digit earnings in India ever since it entered weekdays. War 2 was released on 14 August.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned ₹8.35 crore net [Hi: 7 Cr; Ta: 0.1; Te: 1.25] on day 6 in India. It is a negligible decline in its earnings as the film minted ₹8.75 crore on the previous day, Monday.
The total earnings of the War 2 are ₹192.85 crore so far.
War 2 was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film saw 23.42% occupancy among the Hindi audience on Tuesday.
The Delhi NCR region recorded the highest screenings for War 2 (Hindi in all formats) with 1,229 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 862 shows. Other cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat and Pune, recorded 300+ shows.
The occupancy for Hindi was as follows:
Morning Shows: 11.71%
Afternoon Shows: 21.77%
Evening Shows: 27.25%
Night Shows: 32.96%
The Tamil version of War 2 had 17.80% occupancy on Tuesday.
No region in the Tamil belt is screening War 2 in triple-digit shows. Chennai leads with the highest occupancy at 83 shows, while all other regions have fewer than 50 screenings.
The occupancy for Tamil was as follows:
Morning Shows: 16.44%
Afternoon Shows: 17.08%
Evening Shows: 16.49%
Night Shows: 21.17%
The Telugu version registered even less footfall in theatres with 16.17% occupancy on August 19, 2025.
The Telugu shows of War 2 had the highest shows and occupancy in Hyderabad. While Hyderabad leads with 360 shows, Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru are following closely with 117 and 96 shows, respectively.
The occupancy for Telugu was as follows:
Morning Shows: 14.15%
Afternoon Shows: 16.44%
Evening Shows: 17.57%
Night Shows: 16.50%
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.
The film is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office.
The worldwide collection of War 2 is not out on the website yet.
Talking about War 2's Monday business, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who reviewed the film as ‘disappointing’, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#War2 crashes on the make-or-break Monday, continuing its weak trend after a below-par *extended* weekend. #War2 [Week 1] Thu 29 cr, Fri 46 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 28 cr, Mon 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 137.50 cr.”