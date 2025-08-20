War 2 Box Office collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's movie slows down, fails to reach ₹200 Cr mark on Wednesday

War 2 Box Office collection Day 7: Following a strong opening during its release, War 2's Box Office collection has now slowed down after a week. Here's how much it minted

Updated20 Aug 2025, 06:32 PM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's latest movie War 2 has now slowed down at the Box Office. Although the movie opened on a strong note on August 14, a week into it, the movie's earnings have slumped.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk's latest estimates, the movie has minted 195.76 crore so far, yet to cross the 200 crore mark.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

Going by the latest collection, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's latest movie War 2 collected 2.26 crore on Wednesday – a strikingly low figure as compared to the previous day's collection.

The figures, however, are as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, with the data on the final collection yet to trickle in.

Here's how much War 2 collected the previous days:

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - 33.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - 32.65 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - 8.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - 9 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] - 2.26 Cr

War 2 movie occupancy

The glum earnings also reflected in the footfalls. On Wednesday, movie halls for War 2 were filled up to 7.11 per cent in the morning, 10.18 per cent in the afternoon.

War 2 movie

War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films with a reported budget of 300–400 crore. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

In "War 2", rogue agent Kabir battles elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. The film also marks the Bollywood debut for NTR.

"War 2" is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which is a series of spy action films. It includes other films such as "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), "War", "Pathaan" (2023), and "Tiger 3" (2023).

