Subscribe

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie inches towards ₹200 crore, mints THIS amount so far

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has earned 199.24 crore by Day 8. Despite its star power and scale, analysts criticized the film for its weak writing, giving it a disappointing rating of 1.5 stars. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Advertisement
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 released on 14 August.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 released on 14 August.(YRF)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: An addition to the YRF Spy Universe series, War 2, the action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, performed well after its first seven days of release. The film earned 199.09 crore till Day 7.

Advertisement

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

War 2 earned an estimated 15 lakhs so far today at the box office in India on Thursday, August 21, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hrithik Roshan starrer film opened to 52 crore. On Wednesday, Day 7, the film earned 5.59 crore. After the initial earnings on Day 8, the total collection of War 2 now stands at 199.24 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

 

Also Read | War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik-Jr NTR's film close to ₹200 cr mark

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of 300-400 crore, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film. In addition to lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Advertisement

The narrative revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to chase him down.

Also Read | Nikki Haley urges Trump to treat India as ‘prized free, democratic’ partner

War 2 review

Rating 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan sends heartfelt message to 'first teacher' Rajinikanth ahead of War 2 vs Coolie clash

Meanwhile, film business analyst Sumit Kadel described it as a “catastrophic opening,” given the scale, star cast, and franchise value. With two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Kadel highlighted, “The major highlight of the film is the Jaanabe Ali song and dance performed by both leads.”

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentWar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie inches towards ₹200 crore, mints THIS amount so far
Read Next Story