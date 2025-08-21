War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie inches towards ₹200 crore, mints THIS amount so far

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: An addition to the YRF Spy Universe series, War 2, the action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, performed well after its first seven days of release. The film earned ₹199.09 crore till Day 7.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 War 2 earned an estimated ₹15 lakhs so far today at the box office in India on Thursday, August 21, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hrithik Roshan starrer film opened to ₹52 crore. On Wednesday, Day 7, the film earned ₹5.59 crore. After the initial earnings on Day 8, the total collection of War 2 now stands at ₹199.24 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

About War 2 Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of ₹300-400 crore, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film. In addition to lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

The narrative revolves around former intelligence agent Kabir Dhaliwal. He becomes a major threat to national security after going rogue. Suspecting harm, a special units officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to chase him down.

War 2 review Rating 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.”

Meanwhile, film business analyst Sumit Kadel described it as a “catastrophic opening,” given the scale, star cast, and franchise value. With two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Kadel highlighted, “The major highlight of the film is the Jaanabe Ali song and dance performed by both leads.”