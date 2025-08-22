War 2 Box Office collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's film becomes his 5th highest grosser, beats Super 30

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Aug 2025, 12:05 PM IST
War 2 Box Office collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's latest release War 2 has crossed 200 crore mark in India. The film officially marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. War 2 has now become Hrithik Roshan's 5th highest grosser of his career so far.

War 2 Box Office collection Day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 has collected 5 crore net on day 8. While it is a slight dip in earnings from the previous day when the film minted 5.75 crore, the film has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 ( 147.39 crore).

With this, the total earning of War 2 is 204.25 crore net so far.

War 2 Box Office collections so far

Here's how much War 2 collected the previous days:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]- 52 Cr [Hi: 29 Cr; Ta: 0.25; Te: 22.75] -

Day 2 [1st Friday]- 57.85 Cr [Hi: 45 Cr; Ta: 0.35; Te: 12.5] 11.25%

Day 3 [1st Saturday]- 33.25 Cr [Hi: 26 Cr; Ta: 0.3; Te: 6.95] -42.52%

Day 4 [1st Sunday]- 32.65 Cr [Hi: 27 Cr; Ta: 0.3; Te: 5.35] -1.80%

Day 5 [1st Monday]- 8.75 Cr [Hi: 7 Cr; Ta: 0.15; Te: 1.6] -73.20%

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]- 9 Cr [Hi: 7.75 Cr; Ta: 0.1; Te: 1.15] 2.86%

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]- 5.75 Cr [Hi: 4.65 Cr; Ta: 0.1; Te: 1]

On Thursday, War 2 had about 9.19% occupancy among the Hindi audience. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 6.66%

Afternoon Shows: 9.40%

Evening Shows: 9.70%

Night Shows: 10.98%

The film saw about 16.85% occupancy among the Tamil audience. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 15.59%

Afternoon Shows: 15.73%

Evening Shows: 15.06%

Night Shows: 21.00%

The Telugu version of War 2 had 14.25% occupancy. The footfall in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 12.30%

Afternoon Shows: 14.22%

Evening Shows: 15.74%

Night Shows: 14.74%

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. 

The film is backed by YRF.

Top 5 highest-grossers in Hrithik Roshan's career

With War 2, top 5 highest-grossing films in Hrithik's career are:

1. War- 303.34 Cr

2. Krrish- 3 231.79 Cr

3. Fighter- 212.79 Cr

4. Bang Bang!- 174.51 Cr

5. War 2- 150.09 Cr

 

 

War 2 Box Office collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's film becomes his 5th highest grosser, beats Super 30
