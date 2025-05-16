War 2: Hrithik Roshan teases major update on Jr NTR’s 42nd birthday; actor says 'can’t wait’

War 2: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is trending on X, formerly Twitter, ever since he dropped a major hint about his much-awaited film, War 2, with South actor Jr NTR. Hrithik promised to drop a surprise on Jr NTR's upcoming 42nd birthday.

Hrithik drops hint about War 2 Tagging NTR, Hrithik Roshan wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2."

Jr NTR reveals major ‘plot twist’ in War 2 As it turns out, even Jr NTR has no idea what's in store. However, he did drop a major hint by revealing that his character will be the one hunting down Hrithik's.

He wrote back in reply: “Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir…#War2.”

Their interaction has left fans even more excited than before.

A fan commented, “Bromance @tarak9999 @iHrithik #War2.” “Plot twist revealed," added another.

Someone else said, “This is going to be a next level treat for the fans.”

All about War 2 War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025. The film will officially mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. It also stars Kiara Advani.

It is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

The YRF Spy Universe was launched in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's hit machine, Ek Tha Tiger. It was followed by two sequels- Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

War 2 is the sequel of the original, which starred Tiger Shroff and Hrithik. It was directed by Siddharth Anand who did not return to the director's chair for the upcoming sequel, starring Hrithik and Jr NTR. It was released in 2019 and was followed by 2023's Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from this, the spy universe also includes Pathaan 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh will once again return alongside Salman in Tiger vs Pathaan. Alpha is said to be a part of this universe as well. Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe, it will have Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.