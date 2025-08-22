War 2 Janaab-e-Aali dance: Who did it better, Hrithik Roshan or Jr NTR? Fans clash, ‘Same steps since childhood’

The release of the Janaab-e-Aali music video from War 2 has triggered a storm on social media. Fans are passionately debating the dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Some users claim Hrithik has been repeating similar dance moves since childhood. Some say his leg movements lack versatility.

“Hrithik has been doing the same steps since his childhood. He has no versatility. Same leg movements in every song,” wrote one user.

“Has HR done anything other than those same movements?” asked another.

Supporters quickly countered, calling Hrithik Roshan the “real GOAT”. Many fans praised his smoothness, flexibility and effortless grace.

“Tu karke dikha phir (Why don’t you try dancing like Hrithik!)” came a sharp reply.

“Look at the difference. Hrithik smooth moves so easy and other he's trying hard. No hate. Love both. But, in this scene, we can feel that,” came from another.

“HR is so effortless with it. The other guy… you can tell he's trying so hard,” commented another social media user.

One fan posted, “NTR was great. But, as always, Hrithik was amazing. Right from his first film, Hrithik’s dancing has been extraordinary. Nearly 26 years later, he’s still killing it. How many can say that?”

Others argue that Jr NTR brought a different energy. He showed unique South-style steps that cannot be directly compared with the Bollywood style.

“Kids comparing GOAT when both of them are performing different steps. You ppl don’t know what real Jr NTR is and what he is capable of!” wrote a Jr NTR fan.

War 2 box office collection War 2 has completed eight days at the box office with a strong performance. The film earned more than ₹200 crore net in India across all languages, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version led with ₹150 crore, followed by Telugu with ₹52 crore and Tamil with ₹1.65 crore.

Day 1 saw ₹52 crore while Day 2 marked the highest with ₹57.85 crore. Box-office collections dipped from Day 3, with Monday seeing a steep fall of over 70%.

Still, the week closed above the ₹200-crore mark. Overseas, the film collected ₹70 crore, taking its gross worldwide total to ₹314 crore in just eight days.

War 2 is the most expensive film in the YRF Spy Universe. It had a budget of ₹400 crore. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is the second film on the list, with a budget of ₹300 crore. Next was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, with ₹240 crore.