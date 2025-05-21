War 2: Kiara Advani's hot bikini avatar impresses Karan Johar; but netizens say it's CGI, 'Only her face is hers...

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram Stories to shower praise on Kiara Advani’s look in the teaser of War 2, writing, “Can we take a moment to say how HOT @kiaraaliaadvani is looking in WAR2!!!!" alongside a couple of glam shots from the teaser. But while Bollywood insiders are hyping up Kiara’s appearance, a section of the internet isn’t convinced it’s all real.

The stills, featuring Kiara in a sleek figure-hugging outfit in a scenic backdrop, quickly became the center of a Reddit discussion where several users pointed out what they believed to be heavy CGI enhancement.

Karan Johar praises Kiara in War 2.

One user, commented, “I’m just asking but doesn’t her body look CGI enhanced? Is it just me?” and added that the visual style resembled “AI content used for games and comics targeted for… adult gentlemen.” The comment sparked a chain of agreement. Another user wrote, “Complete agree and I think the same,” while another speculated, “Exactly. It’s CGI and enhanced. Maybe face is hers only but is of some model’s?”

Some users even suggested a blend of CGI with practical tricks. “Yes CGI, also she has worn some skin coloured shiny cloth." Others saw it as part of a broader trend, with another noting, “Bhai jab SRK ka poora face CGI ho sakta hai toh this is minor… they CGI’ed his entire face in Pathaan.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

The skepticism underlines a growing frustration among fans about the use of digital enhancements in Bollywood. As ThePeekay13 aptly summed up, “They have all these beautiful people on camera… and the studio just puts CG on them making them look bad.”



More About War 2

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan returns as the suave and deadly spy Kabir, this time pitted against a formidable new adversary played by Jr NTR. The film marks a high-octane face-off between two powerhouse performers and is set to elevate the stakes of the YRF Spy Universe.

Kiara Advani joins the cast in a brief but striking role. In the teaser, she is seen making a glamorous appearance in a yellow bikini, followed by a dance sequence alongside Hrithik, adding a touch of glamour to the adrenaline-packed narrative.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. With a bigger canvas and a star-studded lineup, the sequel promises to deliver an even more explosive cinematic experience.