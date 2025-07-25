War 2 movie trailer: Hrithik Roshan clashes with Jr NTR; social media reacts, ‘Those who cried after watching Saiyaara…’

Ahead of the War 2 release, Yash Raj Films dropped the official trailer on July 25. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, this action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan as rogue agent Kabir. Jr NTR plays Vikram, a tough officer sent to stop him. The War 2 release date is set for August 14.

Kiara Advani plays Kavya, with Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, continuing from films like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

This is Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. War 2 is also the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.

The trailer for War 2 shows Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR as intense agents locked in a dangerous chase. Hrithik gives up his name, family and emotions to become a weapon. Lines like “India First” and “Death Before Dishonour” add impact.

“I’ll stay away from every friend, companion and aide whom I once loved. I’ll never look back,” says Hrithik in a voice-over as he romances with Kiara Advani.

At the 54th second of the trailer, a framed photograph of Tiger Shroff makes an unexpected appearance.

Tiger Shroff played two roles in War (2019). He was Captain Khalid, a loyal soldier with a troubled past. He was trained by Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan.

After Kabir turns rogue, Khalid is sent to stop him. A twist reveals that Khalid had died earlier, and a criminal named Saurabh was pretending to be him.

“I will make a sacrifice no one will witness. I’ll pay its price either with my life or with my soul.” Hrithik Roshan says, looking at Tiger’s photo.

Jr. NTR comes next with lines like, “ I’ll wipe off every line that divides Good and bad, right and wrong, and sin and virtue.”

The trailer shows both men ready to cross moral lines for the country.

The interest in War 2 skyrocketed on Google India from July 24 to July 25 after the trailer release:

Social media reactions Social media users commented on the trailer.

“Hrithik AND NTR? This rivalry is going to be LEGENDARY,” reacted one.

“Dono Superstar Dono hi Tabahi (both mean destruction),” came from another.

Another wrote, “Hrithik and NTR both are looking dashing.”

“Hrithik Aura is Unmatchable,” posed one user.