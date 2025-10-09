War 2 OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film online

War 2 OTT release date OUT: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is among the biggest releases of 2025. While the film failed to live upto the expectations, it successfully marked Jr NTR's entry in Bollywood. Missed watching the film in the theatre? Here's another chance to watch War 2, but this time, online.

War 2 OTT release date OUT War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, is now streaming on Netflix. Anyone can enjoy watching the spy thriller from the comforts of their home using smart gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets and more.

The film was released on the OTT platform on 9 October. It is available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Announcing the same, the official post by Netflix India read: "Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix.”

Reacting to the news, fans shared their excitement in the comments.

About War 2 Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 film War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. While Roshan reprised his role as Kabir in the film, Shroff did not return in War 2. The film introduced Jr NTR and Kiara Advani to the spy universe.

War 2 box office performance and mixed reviews War 2 opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience, especially over VFX usage in the film. The film raked in ₹364.25 crore at the international box office, while War had minted ₹471 crore as its lifetime collection.

Talking about the film, earlier this month, Roshan penned a note on Instagram. Sharing pictures of his character Agent Kabir, he wrote, “Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries , just needed to do my job right. Which Ofcourse I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out..This is too easy ... I know this too well. And another that said, I deserve it, every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Just relax.”

War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.