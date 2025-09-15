Subscribe

War 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film online

War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller film was released in theatres last month.

Sneha Biswas
Updated15 Sep 2025, 06:43 PM IST
War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film is backed by Yash Raj Films.
War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film is backed by Yash Raj Films.(IMDb)

War 2 OTT release: One of 2025's big releases, War 2, is all set to premiere on OTT soon. The latest installment in the YRF spy universe was released in theatres on 14 August, clashing with Rajinikanth's film, Coolie. A month after its theatrical performance, the film is ready to stream online.

War 2 OTT release

The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-led action thriller War 2 will arrive on Netflix. The OTT giant is their confirmed digital partner, as revealed during its theatrical screening.

When will War 2 release on OTT

Although the makers haven’t disclosed a date yet for the OTT release, the standard gap of six to eight weeks between theatre and OTT releases hints at a likely premiere sometime between September 25 and October 9.

However, an official announcement from Netflix and the film’s team is still awaited.

About War 2

War 2 is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, which began with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger. The hit franchise delivered hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner, Yash Raj Films. The War 2 script is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Chopra.

The film is the sequel to the 2019 film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan. This time, the film replaced Shroff with Jr NTR who is also the lead in the film. Besides him, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the film.

War 2 story

War 2 picks up with Kabir Dhaliwal (Roshan), once RAW’s most trusted agent, now turned into one of the nation’s biggest threats. Tasked with bringing him down is Major Vikram Chelapathi (Jr NTR), a Special Units officer who shares a troubled history with Kabir. The film marks Hrithik Roshan’s last outing as Kabir, while Jr NTR steps into the spy universe.

War 2 officially marks Jr NTR's entry in Bollywood.

According to Sacnilk, War 2 did an average business at the box office.

War 2 box office report

The film opened in theatres with a strong business of 52 crore net in India. Within just a week, it went past the 200 crore mark, collecting 204.25 crore. By the end of its theatrical run, the film raked in an estimated 244.29 crore domestically across all languages. However, its business remained nowhere near to the expectations.

It received mixed reactions from the audience and critics.

 
 
