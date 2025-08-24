War 2 OTT release: When and where will Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller stream online

War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's big release, War 2 generated a lot of buzz upon its release. The film was released on the big screen on 14 August. While it is still available in theatres, War 2 is now heading towards its OTT release, if reports are true.

Advertisement

War 2 OTT release War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 will stream on Netflix, its official digital partner, as revealed in theatres during its premiere.

While the makers haven’t confirmed a date for its OTT release, Bollywood films usually hit streaming platforms six to eight weeks post-release.

Going by the same window, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's spy thriller should stream any day between September 25 and October 9.

However, an official update from the OTT giant platform and the makers is yet to come regarding the film's digital debut.

About War 2 War 2 is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, which was kick-started with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger. The hit franchise delivered hits with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Advertisement

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the War 2 script is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Chopra. It is the sequel to the 2019 film War, starring Tiger Shroff and Roshan.

Besides Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

The film officially marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

War 2 at box office Releasing during the Independence Day Week, War 2 clashed with Rajinikanth's Coolie. Both films were released on the same day.

War 2 has collected nearly ₹214 crore net till Day 10, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. The film opened with a business of ₹52 crore net [Hi: 29 Cr ; Ta: 0.25; Te: 22.75] in India. It entered the ₹200 crore club after its first week run, earning ₹204.25 crore.

Advertisement