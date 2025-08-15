‘War 2’ review: Hrithik Roshan leads with grace in Ayan Mukerji's wannabe Mission Impossible film

Ayan Mukerji’s 'War 2', the latest entry in the sprawling YRF Spy Universe, arrives with sky-high expectations and an ensemble cast to match. Fronted by Hrithik Roshan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (in his much-anticipated Hindi debut), this action-laden sequel to 2019’s ‘War' aims for high-octane thrills and international polish.

Unfortunately, what it delivers is a muddled pastiche of spy clichés, incoherent plotting, and a surprising lack of substance beneath all the gloss.

The excitement is understandable: the original 'War' was a stylish, adrenaline-pumping hit that set a new standard for Bollywood action thrillers.

However, despite its star-studded lineup and a substantial budget, 'War 2' struggles to live up to the hype.

Instead of a tight, compelling spy thriller, the film unfolds as a cluttered and uneven spectacle, weighed down by a convoluted plot, over-the-top set pieces, and a surprising lack of emotional engagement.

From the outset, 'War 2' attempts to balance the demands of being a commercial action entertainer with the complexity of a spy saga. Yet, this balancing act proves precarious.

The film often feels like it’s trying to do too much — juggling patriotism, intense buddy dynamics, and globe-spanning espionage — but fails to weave these elements into a coherent narrative.

The result is a patchwork of thrilling moments and frustratingly shallow storytelling that never quite finds its footing.

To be clear, 'War 2' is not without its charms. Hrithik Roshan, ever the screen magnet, turns in a predictably charismatic performance. His effortless screen presence, graceful action choreography, and simmering intensity anchor the film whenever the narrative begins to wobble—which, regrettably, happens often. He remains one of the few actors today who can elevate even the most preposterous scenes with sheer star power.

Sharing the spotlight is Jr NTR, who has moments of strength—particularly in solo sequences that showcase his physicality and command—but his pairing with Roshan occasionally backfires. In ensemble scenes, especially those laden with dramatic weight or over-the-top action, NTR appears to strain for effect. One suspects the direction didn’t quite harness his capabilities for a Hindi-speaking audience, and that disconnect shows.

Kiara Advani’s inclusion, meanwhile, feels more contractual than creative. Her character adds virtually nothing to the plot outside of the expected glamour quotient and a solitary musical number, 'Aavan Jaavan', which is as forgettable as the role itself.

The film’s action set pieces are a curious blend of ambition and imitation. Mukerji’s decision to steer the franchise into 'Mission: Impossible' territory—complete with a high-speed chase through the Spanish coast and a laughably implausible fight atop an airplane—leans more towards parody than homage.

There’s a visible desire to emulate Hollywood spectacle, but the execution lacks both the narrative stakes and technical precision to make these scenes truly exhilarating.

Instead, they feel airlifted from better films and dropped into 'War 2' without much thought to coherence.

Not all is lost, however. Supporting performances from Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Soni Razdan provide a welcome counterweight to the testosterone-fuelled chaos. Their presence grounds the film with occasional gravitas, reminding us what competent character acting can do even in a film otherwise obsessed with explosions.

What 'War 2' ultimately suffers from is an identity crisis. It wants to be a patriotic thriller, a buddy-action romp, and a globe-trotting espionage saga all at once. In doing so, it forgets to build emotional stakes, coherent motivations, or even a clear narrative arc.

It’s all bang and no bite, a Sholay-lite spectacle that sacrifices storytelling for set-pieces.

For fans of the franchise or lovers of mindless action, there are just enough moments here to warrant a watch. But for anyone seeking the the tautness of 'Ek Tha Tiger', or even 'Pathaan', 'War 2' may feel like a loud, underwhelming detour.