War 2 teaser out on Jr NTR's birthday: Netizens hail Hrithik Roshan's movie as a ‘blockbuster’, ‘goosebumps stuff’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan announced the release of the War 2 teaser on Tuesday, May 20, to celebrate co-actor Jr NTR's 42nd birthday. Netizens deemed it a “blockbuster” and said they had goosebumps watching the “iconic” actors perform in the teaser.

Hrithik Roshan, who reprises his iconic role of Kabir in the hugely anticipated (Yash Raj Films) YRF Spy Universe's next offering War 2, took to his X handle to announce the “planned surprise” for the celebration of Jr NTR on his birthday.

“And so it begins, Jr NTR. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir,” Hrithik wrote alongside the links for the teaser of the film.

War 2 will hit the theatres on August 14. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Watch War 2 teaser here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users said they are excited to witness the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and were in awe of the teaser. Netizens also hailed the movie as a “blockbuster” since the teaser itself was LIT.

“After this, now much excited for the dance Face-off btw HR & NTR,” a user said.

“It's A Blockbuster All Over,” said a user, while another added, “That close-up shot of Hrithik's eyes is goosebumps stuff.”

“Ohh itni khushi. Kya look hai jr NTR aur Hrithik ka 100% blockbuster,” said a user, who also wished Jr NTR a happy birthday.

A netizen said, “Hrithik sir's acting is amazing, but Jr NTR sir is also no less than anyone else, I will definitely go to see him.”

Netizens also lauded the action quality of the film, saying, “This is the only movie where we can get Hollywood action vibes... I'm proud of it.”

“One super agent, one super villain and one gorgeous lady - This is no less than peak James Bond stuff. Definitely going to be bigger than War 1st,” added another user.

Hrithik fans were excited to see him on the big screen again, and said that he dominated the teaser “without a single dialogue”.

“Hrithik Roshan Sir is Back with a BANG,” a fan said.

“The scary smile that Hrithik gave in the middle of the fight is just the end of NTR's character,” added another.

A fan said, “Without a single dialogue, Hrithik sir is dominating the Screen..this is called Aura.. And NTR's Hindi voice wahh...and his presence also full on Massey.”

“Jr NTR Is Good Bit Hrithik Roshan Ne Bina Dialogue Bole Hi Pure Teaser Men Dominate Kar diya,” a fan added.

“Wow!!!! That sword sequence, Hrithik Roshan again giving us the entry scene of the decade,” said another fan.