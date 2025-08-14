War 2 Twitter review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR shine, VFX receives mixed reviews, ‘poor man’s Mission Impossible'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much-awaited film War 2 released on 14 August. The latest installment in the YRF spy universe marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. It also stars Kiara Advani. As the first reviews of War 2 surface on X (formerly Twitter), fans appear divided about the film. While some praised the actors in the action sequences, others were disappointed by the weak storyline and subpar VFX.

War 2 Twitter review A user wrote, “Interval of #War2, watching the first show in the UK and what a film! Haven’t seen such a scale for any Bollywood film yet. The action, the class and the mass packed in the best manner. A whole new chapter for Spy Universe! Breaking conventions with stalwarts.”

“#War2 An okayish action entertainer. Not great, not bad either - Strictly MID. Note: #NTR Fans should keep their expectations in check. There are moments where you whistle, but there are moments that will frustrate you but the ending sort of pulls it back and you will walk out of the theatre feeling somewhat satisfied,” another post read.

Rating the film 3 out of 5, another fan shared what worked and what didn't in War 2: “War 2 picks up after Tiger 3, pitting Hrithik Roshan’s magnetic rogue RAW agent Kabir against Jr NTR’s Special Units Officer Vikram in a stylish, globe-trotting action spectacle. Jr NTR makes a commanding Bollywood debut, bringing raw power, screen dominance, and an intense physicality to every scene. His sharp combat style, confident body language, and magnetic presence make his face-offs with Hrithik the film’s biggest adrenaline moments, while his grace in Janaab-e-Aali shows his versatility beyond action. Fans call him a “beast” on screen, though his role could have had more depth and screen time. The film’s first half is slick and thrilling, packed with exotic locations, high-octane stunts, and the star power of its leads. Hrithik matches NTR’s intensity with emotional weight and charisma, while Kiara Advani adds style despite limited narrative space. However, the predictable storyline, slower second half, and patchy VFX (notably the boat chase) stop it from reaching the freshness of the original War.”

“#War2 is a strictly mediocre action thriller, leaning heavily on style over substance,” posted one more.

“2nd half: good back story, but story falls flat & predictable. Lacks emotional connect. Both actors nailed their respective performances. @tarak9999 acting & looks will shut every hater. Result & BO depends on Coolie now. #War2Review #War2 #YRFSpyUniverse (sic),” shared a fan who was impressed by Hrithik and Jr NTR.

Someone also reviewed saying, “Kaapadu Thatha. Poor man Mission impossible.”

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji.