War 2 Worldwide BO Day 2: Hrithik Roshan’s actioner holds steady, mints THIS amount

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 continues the YRF Spy Universe saga and has clearly struck a chord with international audiences and the box office.

War 2 Worldwide BO The much-anticipated action sequel War 2 roared into cinemas worldwide on August 14, raking in nearly ₹165 crore gross at the global box office in its opening two days.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film opened to a substantial ₹84 crore gross on its first day, with day two collections holding steady in a similar range.

While the Hindi version witnessed a noticeable jump in business, particularly in metropolitan centres, the Telugu version experienced a slight drop — a trend industry analysts describe as typical following high initial turnout from regional fans.

The film also features prominent performances from Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana in key supporting roles, adding depth to the Ayan Mukerji film.

Trade experts say the film’s performance over the weekend will be critical. The opening numbers have been impressive so far, but with a budget reportedly exceeding ₹300 crore, the film will need to maintain momentum throughout the week to move into safe territory.