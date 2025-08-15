War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Jr NTR’s Hindi debut falls short of expectations, mints THIS amount

'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has grossed 79.95 crore worldwide by day two. Despite a strong start, its 52.5 crore domestic net falls short against its 325 crore budget, requiring 650 crore for hit status.

'War 2' released on August 14.
‘War 2’, the highly anticipated sequel starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has made waves at the global box office, collecting a total gross of 79.95 crore worldwide by its second day. The action-packed espionage thriller, part of Yash Raj Films’ expanding Spy Universe, has now officially become the biggest worldwide opening of Hrithik Roshan’s career.

On its opening day, August 14, ‘War 2’ earned a domestic net of 52.5 crore. However, this figure amounts to only 16% of the film’s reported production budget of 325 crore.

Trade analysts note that for the film to be declared a “hit”, it must achieve a minimum of 650 crore in net domestic earnings — setting a high bar in an increasingly competitive box office landscape.

Overseas, the film has shown moderate traction, with an estimated opening day collection of just over $3 million (approximately 25 crore). This brings the tentative worldwide opening day total to around 90–95 crore, although final overseas figures are still pending.

The film had been expected to post stronger initial figures, particularly given the addition of Telugu superstar Jr NTR to the cast — a move aimed at expanding the franchise’s reach in South Indian markets.

Despite this, the early performance in the Telugu states has been described by analysts as “somewhat subpar”, with the regional contribution reportedly in the mid- 60 crore range.

Still, ‘War 2’ has surpassed the opening of its predecessor, ‘War’ (2019), which grossed 77.95 crore worldwide on day one, including 15 crore from overseas markets.

With a high-stakes budget and considerable star power, all eyes are now on War 2's weekend performance to determine whether it can build on this early momentum or face an uphill battle at the box office.

