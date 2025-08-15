War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Jr NTR’s Hindi debut falls short of expectations, mints THIS amount

‘War 2’, the highly anticipated sequel starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has made waves at the global box office, collecting a total gross of ₹79.95 crore worldwide by its second day. The action-packed espionage thriller, part of Yash Raj Films’ expanding Spy Universe, has now officially become the biggest worldwide opening of Hrithik Roshan’s career.

On its opening day, August 14, ‘War 2’ earned a domestic net of ₹52.5 crore. However, this figure amounts to only 16% of the film’s reported production budget of ₹325 crore.

Trade analysts note that for the film to be declared a “hit”, it must achieve a minimum of ₹650 crore in net domestic earnings — setting a high bar in an increasingly competitive box office landscape.

Overseas, the film has shown moderate traction, with an estimated opening day collection of just over $3 million (approximately ₹25 crore). This brings the tentative worldwide opening day total to around ₹90–95 crore, although final overseas figures are still pending.

The film had been expected to post stronger initial figures, particularly given the addition of Telugu superstar Jr NTR to the cast — a move aimed at expanding the franchise’s reach in South Indian markets.

Despite this, the early performance in the Telugu states has been described by analysts as “somewhat subpar”, with the regional contribution reportedly in the mid- ₹60 crore range.

Still, ‘War 2’ has surpassed the opening of its predecessor, ‘War’ (2019), which grossed ₹77.95 crore worldwide on day one, including ₹15 crore from overseas markets.