Warwick Davis to reprise role as Professor Flitwick in HBO’s Harry Potter series

In a surprise move that contradicts earlier statements from HBO, Warwick Davis is officially returning to the Wizarding World as Professor Filius Flitwick in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Warwick Davis returns as Professor Flitwick The decision comes despite the studio previously stating that no cast members from the original films would reprise their roles in the television adaptation.

Davis, who played both Flitwick and Griphook across all eight original films, will return solely as the beloved Charms Professor. The goblin banker Griphook will instead be portrayed by ‘Game of Thrones’ and Joker actor Leigh Gill.

Davis’s return marks a notable exception to what had been described as a clean-slate approach for the high-profile reboot, raising eyebrows and sparking fan discussion online. Many have welcomed the move, citing Davis’s memorable performance in the role.

Meet the other new members Davis is joined on the Hogwarts faculty by Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as the ghostly History of Magic teacher Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as the steadfast school matron Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Among the student body, Elijah Oshin will take on the role of Dean Thomas, with Finn Stephens and William Nash cast as Slytherin duo Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, Draco Malfoy’s closest allies.

The casting rollout has been steady, with HBO revealing a broad ensemble to bring J.K. Rowling’s beloved world to television.

More about upcoming Harry Potter series The Weasley family was most recently unveiled: twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny. The central trio is led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other major names include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Supporting cast members include Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Johnny Flynn (Lucius Malfoy), Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley), and Daniel Rigby (Vernon Dursley).

Also joining the production are Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, and Anton Lesser as wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

The HBO series, expected to premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, is helmed by Francesca Gardiner ('His Dark Materials', ‘Killing Eve’) as showrunner and writer, with ‘Succession’ director Mark Mylod directing and executive producing.