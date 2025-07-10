'Was 19 when I danced in rain with children... ': Dia Mirza looks back at debut film RHTDM with gratitude

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The romantic film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' may be over two decades old, but it still holds a special place in Dia Mirza's heart.

The actress, who made her acting debut with RHTDM, recently took to Instagram to thank the film for shaping her journey, both on and off-screen.

Sharing a simple selfie in a white kurta, Dia reflected on her debut and the impact the film had on her life. In the background of her post, she added the now-iconic rain theme music that played during her introduction in the movie.

"This tune has in so many ways defined the song of my adult life... i was 19 when i danced in the rain with children... the first visual that introduced me as an actor to the audience. With a film title that defines the very essence of the hope one carries into this journey called - LIFE.

Rehna Hain Terre Dil Mein - Then, Now and Always

So so grateful for your acceptance, your generosity and love...." read the caption of her post.

Take a look

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' was released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film 'Minnale', released in the same year. Songs from the film, including Sach Keh Raha Hai, Dil Ko Tumse, and Zara Zara, are loved by the audience to date.