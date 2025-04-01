Was Empuraan controversy a publicity stunt by producers? Kerela BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar weighs in

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the controversy over Mohanlal-starrer, 'L2: Empuraan' may have been ‘manufactured’ by movie's producers for publicity.

The former Union Minister also credited Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for turning it into a political row.

“I did not think it was a controversy in the beginning. This is a manufactured controversy. Perhaps it was a strategy of the producers to give it visibility and publicity,” Chandrasekhar, the newly-appointed BJP chief of Kerala was quoted by the Indian Express from a weekly podcast.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Chandrasekhar made it clear that he won't watch 'L2: Empuraan' and that the movie tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.

Chandrasekhar told Indian Express said he wanted to watch the movie because it was a sequel to the hit film Lucifer. But, he said, he dropped the plan after the makers of said they were incorporating 17 cuts, and Mohanlal also expressed regret.

“I decided not to see it now because Mohanlal himself said that he felt upset. When Mohanlal himself has problems with his movie, why should I watch it? If he is not happy with his product, why should I buy a ticket and popcorn to watch it? When Mohanlal and producers come out with a fine product after cuts, I am ready to watch it,” the Kerala BJP chief and former Union Minister.

Advertisement

What is the 'L2: Empuraan' controversy? Chandrasekhar's remarks came at a time when Sangh Parivar leaders and activists intensified their attack against certain portions of 'L2: Empuraan', the film which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Lucifer.

The Sangh alleged that it was against the interests of the nation, perhaps referring to scenes to some scenes in the movie, including those depicting 2002 Gujarat riots.

The backlash, especially from right-wing social media and Hindu organisations in Kerala, accused the film of misrepresenting their faith, leading to calls for a boycott

Even Mohanlal acknowledged the discomfort some segments of the film had caused to the fans and assured them that his team had decided to remove such references.

The producers of 'L2: Empuraan' have announced that the film will undergo revisions in response to the controversy and that about 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

Advertisement

Why should I fuel Pinarayi Vijayan’s controversy? “When there was so much talk about it,some people liked it and some people did not. Pinarayi Vijayan really liked it. Then I decided I would not go for the movie because I did not have that kind of motivation to watch it in such circumstances ...Why should I fuel Pinarayi Vijayan’s controversy?," the BJP leader told Indian Express.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watched the "L2: Empuraan" along with his family members at a multiplex theatre on Saturday night.

The BJP leader had said in a social media post that he was disappointed by this sort of movie-making. "I had watched Lucifer and had liked it. I had said that I would watch the movie Empuraan when I heard it was a sequel to Lucifer," he said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Prior to the Facebook post, Chandrasekhar had endorsed the stand taken by senior party leader MT Ramesh that a film should be seen as a film. "But now I have come to know that the makers of the movie themselves have made 17 amendments in the movie and that the movie is undergoing re-censorship," he said in the Facebook post.

"A movie should be watched as a movie. it can't be seen as history. Also, any movie that tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail. So, will I watch this sequel to Lucifer? No. Am I disappointed by this type of moviemaking? - Yes," Chandrasekhar said

The Prithviraj-directed film, the second part of the 'Lucifer' movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

Advertisement

This is a manufactured controversy. Perhaps it was a strategy of the producers to give it visibility and publicity.

On Thursday, the opening day of the movie itself, the Sangh Parivar came out with vehement criticism against the film on social media, while the Congress and a section of the Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the right-wing politics as "villainous".

'L2: Empuraan', which had its worldwide release on Thursday, had 4,500 shows in 746 screens in Kerala alone on the opening day.