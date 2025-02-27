An employee shared a disturbing experience with a manipulative team leader and an indifferent manager on social media. The female employee recounted her troubling experience and said she felt undermined despite her determined efforts to meet performance targets.

Frustrated by the team leader and manager's lack of support and unfair treatment, she considered leaving. Still, she wanted to hold the wrongdoers accountable for the sexism, vulgarity, misbehaviour and unprofessionalism at the workplace. The 28-year-old female employee said, “I got a meeting n mail sent saying my efforts aren’t enough n so are my result n hence in order to confirm my probation, I will be given an extension within which I need to show the targets met.” (sic)

Also Read | 5 ways to stay productive while working from home

Seeking advice from the Reddit community online on addressing the toxic work environment, she said, “I have decided to leave but was adamant enough to give my best shot but I got people playing foul games above me and treating … employees like sheet since they are logged in only for 4 hours." [sic]

Narrating the ordeal, the employee claimed that she met 80 per cent of the targets but received an email suggesting insubordination of orders. It alleged that the employee neither followed the team leader's strategy nor did she respond to his chat for over 20 minutes.

The employee said, “I replied saying I was in the washroom and that I have tweaked my strategies to get the results I’m expected to give. I receive immediate response from my manager saying he is liberal with experiments(BS) but since I haven’t given my result, I need to follow TL’s strategies.” (sic)

Social media reaction Reacting to the post, a user stated, “Keep everything recorded. With proofs and all. Register complain with POSH or ICC whatever your organization has. If they dont give satisfactory response, you can escalate matter to judiciary.”

Also Read | LinkedIn user bats for Work From Home after 4.5-hour commute to office

Another user replied, “Once you’re in their radar. It’s tough. Find a better job and leave.” A third user suggested, “Complaint and put a negative feedback stating harrasment and the see the drama unfolds, it's too easy for you considering you have a upper hand here.” A fourth user replied, “That why I always post in my group chat if am going for a break.” (sic)