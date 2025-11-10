Was Kiara Advani replaced by Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini? Director Amar Kaushik clears the air

After weeks of speculation, filmmaker Amar Kaushik has finally addressed the rumours surrounding Kiara Advani’s involvement in his upcoming film, ‘Shakti Shalini’.

Advertisement

Amar Kaushik clears the air surrounding Aneet Padda ‘replacing’ Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini Known for his successful ventures such as ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’, Kaushik sought to set the record straight about reports claiming that Advani had been replaced by Aneet Padda in the project.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmygyan, Kaushik said, “Kiara is a beautiful actor. Nothing was confirmed, so I don’t know how it came out. I have always wanted to work with Kiara. When you write a story, you have an idea, and as you develop it further, you realise who is fit for which character.”

The director emphasised that the speculation about a replacement was entirely unfounded. “Nobody was locked. There was nothing like it. We were just thinking who would fit. Sometimes, even we don’t know the full story, but someone leaks something,” he explained, addressing reports that Padda had stepped in after Advani’s exit.

Kaushik also clarified the timeline of events, noting that when Padda’s performance in Saiyaara gained attention, the script for Shakti Shalini was still in development. “When ‘Saiyaara’ came out, we were still in the process of writing (‘Shakti Shalini’),” he said.

Advertisement

The filmmaker’s comments underscore that no casting decisions had been finalised at that stage, and that the rumours had no basis in reality.

About ‘Shakti Shalini’ The film was officially teased on October 20 via the end credits of ‘Thamma’, revealing Aneet Padda in the titular role. Her casting marks the actress’s entry into the expanding horror-comedy universe created by Kaushik, which already includes major hits like ‘Munjya’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’.

With this latest addition, the franchise aims to further establish itself as a unique blend of horror and humour, blending spine-chilling thrills with moments of levity.

As the excitement builds around ‘Shakti Shalini’, Kaushik’s clarification offers much-needed context for fans eager to see the next chapter in his acclaimed cinematic universe. While speculation may continue in the media, the filmmaker’s words make it clear that casting decisions are driven by the evolving creative vision of the story, rather than premature rumours or leaks.