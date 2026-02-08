'Was never part of the film': Vikrant Massey refutes claims of being replaced in Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey has shut down all the speculation and cleared the air after several media reports claimed he was replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film 'Ramayana.'

The speculation began on social media when multiple news outlets reported that Massey was initially a part of the project but was later "replaced" by Juyal.

Soon after, the '12th Fail' actor took to his Instagram Stories to put an end to the rumours and set the record straight. In his message, Massey clarified that he was never part of the film and that the media outlets should have done a "background check" before reporting on his supposed "replacement."

Shutting down the reports and wishing the team well, the actor wrote: "Ok, to put the rumours to rest, I was never a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The many media outlets reporting about my supposed 'replacement' should've done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone involved in the movie all the very best. Love."

Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Set around 5,000 years ago, it is based on one of India's most beloved and well-known stories from mythology.