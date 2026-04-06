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Was Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar role inspired by Nabil Gabol? Actor sets the record straight

Rakesh Bedi has dismissed claims that his Dhurandhar character was based on Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol. The actor said any resemblance is coincidental and stressed the role draws from multiple political figures.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published6 Apr 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Was Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar role based on Nabil Gabol? Actor clarifies.
Was Rakesh Bedi’s Dhurandhar role based on Nabil Gabol? Actor clarifies.
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Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has firmly rejected speculation linking his character in Dhurandhar to Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol, stating that any resemblance between the two is purely coincidental.

Rakesh Bedi clarifies whether his Dhurandhar character is based on Nabil Gabol

The clarification comes amid growing debate around Bedi’s portrayal of Jameel Jamali, a character that has sparked cross-border discussion following the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The controversy intensified after Gabol himself reacted to the film, with many viewers drawing parallels between the fictional politician and the real-life figure.

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In an interview with The Lallantop, Bedi addressed the claims directly. He said, "I would like to say, I love you, Nabil Gabol. I love you very much, and it’s a coincidence that I resemble you a little bit. But I can’t help it."

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 19 (updated live): Film close to Pushpa 2 earnings

The actor further elaborated on the perceived similarity, attributing it largely to physical features rather than any deliberate attempt at imitation. "Neither your father came to India, nor my father went to Pakistan. But aside from our looks, we look alike; we have a slight heaviness in our bodies, which makes us look alike. I even wore similar clothes in the film, so we looked alike. Other than that there is no similarity between me and him," he said.

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Bedi was unequivocal in distancing his performance from any single real-life inspiration. "My character is not based on Nabil Gabol. Jameel Jamali is inspired by many such politicians in Pakistan," he concluded.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Film joins Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 in ₹1000 cr club

The remarks come at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to generate attention both in India and Pakistan. The film’s narrative, centred around political intrigue and espionage, has been widely discussed for its depiction of regional dynamics and fictionalised political figures.

Gabol, a former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with how a character resembling him was portrayed, even suggesting that the film misrepresented aspects of his public life. At the same time, he also publicly praised Bedi’s performance, creating a complex exchange of criticism and admiration that has fuelled online conversation.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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