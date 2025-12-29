Was Tara Sutaria's videos with AP Dhillon edited? Actor issues statement after viral claims

Actor Tara Sutaria has responded to online speculation after videos from singer AP Dhillon’s recent Mumbai concert went viral on social media. The clips, which captured Tara’s onstage interaction with the singer, triggered a wave of commentary, with some users questioning the reaction of her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, who was present at the show.

In the widely shared video, AP Dhillon invites Tara onto the stage during his performance. Dressed in black, the actor joins the singer for a brief dance, exchanging a friendly hug and a cheek kiss as the crowd cheers. While the moment appeared celebratory, parts of the internet were quick to read into Veer Pahariya’s expressions from the audience, with several posts suggesting he looked uncomfortable.

Addressing the chatter, Tara took to Instagram to set the record straight. In a strongly worded post, she appeared to dismiss the rumours, writing that “false narratives” and “clever editing” would not affect her. She described the evening as a memorable one, thanked Mumbai for the love shown to their song, and added that “love and the truth always wins”, calling out what she referred to as bullying and paid publicity efforts.

Veer Pahariya also responded to the viral clips, stating that the reaction video attributed to him was misleading. According to him, the footage was taken during an entirely different song and not during the moment being discussed online. “The reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daaru,” he wrote in the comments, dismissing the speculation with humour.

Check out the post here:

Tara’s post received support from fans and members of the film fraternity alike. Actor Disha Patani commented in her support, while several fans echoed similar sentiments, backing Tara’s stand against online rumours and selective editing.

A user wrote, “Amen to That.”

Another user wrote, “You go girl!”

“Power couple,” the third user wrote.

“The truth always wins,” the fourth wrote on Instagram.

“i love when you trolls the trollers,” a fan commented.

This was not Tara Sutaria’s first appearance at an AP Dhillon concert. She had earlier attended his Pune show as well. The two also share a professional association, having collaborated on the music video for Thodi Si Daaru, released earlier this year.

