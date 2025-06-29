'Was trying to kill myself': Aamir Khan reveals struggles with alcohol, depression after divorce from Reena Dutta

In a rare moment of deep vulnerability, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has spoken candidly about the emotional and psychological toll his divorce from first wife Reena Dutta took on him.

Speaking to India Today’s sister channel Lallantop, the 59-year-old actor revealed a dark chapter in his life that followed the end of their 16-year marriage.

Aamir Khan Reveals Harrowing Post-Divorce Struggles “When Reena and I separated, that evening I finished an entire bottle of alcohol, and for the next 1.5 years I drank every day. I never slept. Main behosh ho jata tha daaru peeke (I would lose consciousness due to heavy drinking). I was trying to kill myself,” Aamir admitted, his voice laden with emotion as he recounted the depth of his despair.

The actor further confessed that he had completely withdrawn from professional and social life during that period.

“I was not even working then. Neither did I care to meet anybody. The same year, 'Lagaan' released and a newspaper article called me ‘Man of the Year, Aamir Khan’. I found it very ironical,” he said, highlighting the contrast between his public success and private turmoil.

With tears in his eyes, he sang a few lines from the haunting track 'Aapki Yaad Aati Rahi Raat Bhar' from the 1978 film 'Gaman', underscoring the emotional weight of his recollections.

About Aamir and Reena's Love Story Aamir and Reena’s love story began in their teenage years when they were neighbours. Aamir, then a struggling actor, was smitten and famously wrote a love letter in his own blood to win her affection.

Despite initial hesitation, Reena eventually agreed, and the couple married secretly. She also appeared briefly in Aamir’s debut film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. The couple, who share two children—Junaid and Ira—parted ways a year after collaborating on the Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan'.

Aamir then went on to marry Kiran Rao with whom he has a son - Azaad. However, they got divorced in 2021, after being together for 16 years. The 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor is now dating Gauri Spratt.