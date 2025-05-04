‘Was trying to show…’: Babil Khan returns to Instagram after family's statement, clarifies viral video

Babil Khan has returned to Instagram after deleting his account following an emotional video. He clarified that his comments about Bollywood were misinterpreted, and he aimed to support fellow actors like Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, rather than create controversy

Livemint
Published4 May 2025, 09:47 PM IST
‘Was trying to show…’: Babil Khan returns to Instagram after family's statement, clarifies viral video
‘Was trying to show…’: Babil Khan returns to Instagram after family's statement, clarifies viral video

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is back on Instagram. The QALA actor had earlier removed his account from the social media platform after posting a video that showed him visibly upset and in tears.

Babil Khan had even taken the names of actors such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

Also Read | Babil Khan rejoices over Piku re-release on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary

“What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude," Babil Khan could be heard saying in the video, which has now been deleted.

Babil Khan's clarification

Babil Khan took to Instagram to repost a message originally shared by actor Kubbra Sait, which featured his family’s official statement addressing the recent controversy.

Also Read | Babil Khan shares Mother's Day wish: ‘There would have been no Irrfan…’

In his caption, Babil wrote, “Thank you so much ❤️ This video was extremely misinterpreted. I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Arijit Singh.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi shows support for Babil Khan

Majority of the actors such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, others, whose names Babil Khan had mentioned in the video, showered support for him, and posted the actor's family's statement on their Instagram stories.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Insta story

Siddhanth Chaturvedi posted a small video of Babil on his Instagram Stories where he was heard saying, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book).” Babil reposted it and wrote, “I love you brother.”

'Raghav Juyal my icon…' says Babil Khan

Babil Khan also reshared the Instagram Stories of Raghav Juyal Irrfan Khan's son wrote: “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.”

Also Read | House Arrest: Mumbai police files FIR against Ajaz Khan for ‘obscene content’
Raghav Juyal's Instagram story

Babil Khan's earlier statement

After Babil Khan's video went viral, the actor's family issued a statement, claiming that the actor's mention of Ananya Pandey was ‘misinterpreted’. Babil's mother also shared the statement on her Instagram account.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainment‘Was trying to show…’: Babil Khan returns to Instagram after family's statement, clarifies viral video
MoreLess
First Published:4 May 2025, 09:47 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.